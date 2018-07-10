Tiger-Sul Names New Marketing Head

Dave Hans has rejoined Tiger-Sul Products as marketing manager. Hans worked at Tiger-Sul from 2012 to 2016 leading the company’s marketing and branding program.

According to a company news release, his role will help the company expand to new international markets and better serve its existing markets.

“Dave Hans is a tremendously experienced marketer, and we’re excited to welcome him back to Tiger-Sul,” company president and CEO Don Cherry said in a news release. “Dave’s return is an example of our ongoing commitment to educating the industry about the important role sulphur fertilizer plays in modern crop production, and how growers can use Tiger-Sul products more effectively to improve yields and return on their fertilizer investment.