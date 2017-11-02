Tiger-Sul Adds New Technical Agronomist

Tiger-Sul Products has named an additional technical agronomist, David Annis Jr. In his role, Annis will assist senior agronomist Wesley Haun in expanding Tiger-Sul’s research and product development program.

Annis joins Tiger-Sul from Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension where he served as a county extension agent. Prior to his role with Texas A&M, he spent 12 years as a soils and crops consultant for the Noble Research Institute. In addition, he has maintained his status as a Certified Crop Adviser for the past 15 years. Annis earned his Bachelor of Science degree in plant protection and pest management from the University of Arkansas, and his master’s degree in plant science from Arkansas State University.

Tiger-Sul Products is a global leader in sulphur bentonite, sulphur bentonite micronutrients technology and other crop performance products.