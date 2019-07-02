Tick-related Disease Issues Continue to Mount

As the number of tick-borne and tick-related disease issues continues to capture attention in 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has started tracking the U.S. tick population. According to CDC data, 300,000-400,000 tick-related diseases were reported in 2017. In its list of tick-borne diseases, CDC describes Anaplasmosis, Babesiosis, Colorado tick fever, Ehrlichiosis, Lyme disease, Powassan virus, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and Tularemia, among others.

Even while CDC ramps up its tick surveillance efforts, recent headlines have described the risks associated with red-meat allergy due to the bite of the Lone Star tick. Protection and awareness are necessary for prevention, and a new chemical formulation repels ticks for 12-14 hours, according to Proven Insect Repellent, far beyond the 1-3 hour standard of most DEET products.

For more information, see the Tick-Borne Disease Working Group’s 2018 Report to Congress or visit the University of Rhode Island’s TickEncounter.