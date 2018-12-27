Three Fertilizer Associations Absorb IPNI Assets and Programs

In mid-December, it was announced three fertilizer associations would acquire the assets and programs of the International Plant Nutrition Institute (IPNI.) The members and board of directors of IPNI voted on this transfer, which includes The Fertilizer Institute (TFI), Fertilizer Canada and the International Fertilizer Association (IFA).

IPNI president Terry Roberts will manage the transition over the next six months, including the closing of IPNI’s Atlanta, Georgia headquarters and regional offices.

“IPNI has long lent scientific expertise to the fertilizer industry’s efforts to address environmental and food production challenges. The fertilizer industry remains committed to helping farmers improve fertilizer management and to monitoring the performance with which our products are used,” Tony Will, President and CEO of CF Industries and Chairman of the Board of IPNI said in a news release. “The fertilizer industry is very grateful for the accomplishments and dedication of Terry Roberts and his team over many years.”

The consolidation of resources is seen as a positive with focused support for initiatives in 4R nutrient stewardship, regional agronomic extension, and engagement with the scientific community, policymakers, NGOs and other stakeholders.

IPNI was founded in January of 2007. IPNI Canada will continue to operate from its office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and the Foundation for Agronomic Research will remain the umbrella organization for the 4R Research Fund.