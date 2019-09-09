Third Year for Mycogen’s Turn The Bag Blue & Gold Program

For the 2019-2020 season, Mycogen Seeds is continuing its ‘Turn the Bag Blue & Gold’ program. The program pairs chapters with local Mycogen retail partners. The goal is to provide education and fundraisings for the FFA students and chapters.

In the program, FFA members work with Mycogen territory managers and retailer partners to sell corn hybrids best fit for their geographies, which are then delivered in specialty branded blue and gold seed bags. Every bag of seed earns the FFA chapters a portion of the sale.

So far the program has worked with 12 FFA chapters in the Corn Belt. In the first year, the program donated more than $35,000 to six chapters. Last year, six chapters received approximately $21,000 total.

“This is an opportunity for our students to visit with different farmers,” Jason Speck, Imperial FFA Advisor, Imperial, Nebraska said in a news release. “Two of the biggest skills our kids take away from the Turn the Bag Blue & Gold program is being able to make a sale and communication. FFA ag sales is a big contest that we participate in and this program helps kids see the real-world aspect of the contest. Our kids are able to make a true sale to somebody and they learn how to communicate face to face with a farmer without using social media.”

According to a Mycogen news release, Imperial FFA plans to use the funds they raised last year for travel costs to the National FFA Convention & Expo.

Read about the previous programs here and here.



For the coming year, here are the FFA chapters and Mycogen retailers in the program: