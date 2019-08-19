Is There Time For Ohio Crops To Overcome Unprecedented Immaturity?

As the days start to shorten and the first frost approaches, corn and soybean crops in Ohio will race toward the finish line. Pro Farmer editor and director of the Eastern Leg of the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour, Brian Grete, says unprecedented immaturity means Ohio crops need at least another 45 days to make it.

“We knew the crops would be immature coming into the tour,” he says. “But it’s somewhat startling to see how immature the crop is.”

My route had an average corn yield of 145.3 bu. per acre thru Ohio crop districts 4 & 1. Range of 66 bu. to 214.4. Very immature crop that’s gonna need extra weeks #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/vsJ1oIqqIa — Brian Grete (@BGrete) August 19, 2019

According to Grete, previous tours have discovered pockets of immaturity at this level, but they’ve never seen it throughout all of Western Ohio.

“The immaturity of the crop is pretty much universal,” he said. “Some fields are decent, some are good and some are clunkers.”

Seeing a lot of fields like this today. Blister stage #corn with good potential but questionable about whether it will mature given the date. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/nHGRC1ifrv — Clinton Griffiths, AgDay Anchor 📺 🎙 🖊 (@ClintonReports) August 19, 2019

The rough spring farmers and their crops faced is showing up in the sampling, he added.

Soybean plants are very short, most of them boot to knee high.

My route had an average pod count in a 3’x3’ square of 970 thru crop districts 4 & 1 in Ohio. Range of 1.2 (that’s not a typo) to 1477. Very short crop. But some of the short fields have a good number of pods. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/tVzSU2Kaio — Brian Grete (@BGrete) August 19, 2019

“That doesn’t mean they won’t produce pods,” he warned. “It’s all over the board.”

Recent rains should help the soybean crop, but both crops need time.

“That’s the key now,” he says. “The days are starting to shorten up and much of this crop is gonna need 45 days or more to get to the finish line and it becomes more difficult to do the deeper we get into the growing season.”

