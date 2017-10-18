Texas’ $34-Million Broseco Ranch For Sale

The legendary Broseco Ranch, with approximately 11,800 acres, will be sold by sealed bids on Nov. 15. Home to a 2,000-plus Red Angus herd, the Broseco Ranch is has been recognized for its consumer brand of producers' alliance beef marketed as "Ranchers Reserve" which is carried throughout many retail grocery outlets.

Broseco Ranch was recognized as the Commercial Producer of the Year by the Beef Improvement Federation in 2007 and in 2006 by the Red Angus Association for the same title.

Recently, the ranch diversified into the recreational hunting and fishing markets boasting an enviable managed deer herd infused with leading genetics, as well as two 100-acre managed bass fishing lakes. Just two hours east of Dallas, located along the Sulphur River, near Mount Pleasant, the ranch also accommodates a variety of wildlife hunting and fishing packages including lodging stays for enthusiasts.

Named for the Brown Family and former Brown Securities Company, the ranch is currently listed at $34,220,000 or $2,900 an acre. The property includes grazing, recreational, hunting and commercial land, and will be offered in its entirety or in separate tracts.

The marketing and sale is being handled by Bernard Uechtritz of the Icon Global Group (www.Icon.Global), who also sold the 535,000-acre Waggoner Ranch.

Broseco Ranch, Morris County, Texas

Known for its high quality Red Angus cattle and wildlife hunting opportunities, the Broseco Ranch will be offers buyers a variety of uses. Source: Icon Global Group)

"We are offering the property both as a whole and in separate tracts,” Uechtritz says. “We have a tentative subdivision parcel map but remain open to a custom parcel or combination of parcels sales preferred by a prospective buyer. The ranch has terrific subdivision and diversified use potential ranging from a commercial tract on Interstate 30, to serious ranching and grazing land, along with high fenced and other recreational tracts making it a very valuable acquisition opportunity for any number of people."

After the real estate is sold, the remaining livestock will be sold in February of 2018 as well as any operating equipment and personal property.

Photos, videos and more information may be found at www.BrosecoRanchSale.com