Test Plot Harvest Results Show Impact Of Seeding Populations

In this edition of Boots In The Field, Farm Journal Agronomist Ken Ferrie discusses what he’s seeing harvest-wise from 2018 test plots.

Ferrie, owner of Crop-Tech, Inc. in central Illinois, says a lot of the company’s ear-flex test plots are now harvested. He discusses how those plots produced, based on seeding populations and fertility.

In addition, Ferrie discusses yield results in narrow-row corn plots, and in a plot his agronomic team put out where biological stimulants were used.

Listen here to get Ferrie’s latest insights from the field.