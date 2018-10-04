Test Plot Harvest Results Show Impact Of Seeding Populations

Boots in Field
Boots in the Field Report with Ken Ferrie ( Farm Journal )

In this edition of Boots In The Field, Farm Journal Agronomist Ken Ferrie discusses what he’s seeing harvest-wise from 2018 test plots.

 

Ferrie, owner of Crop-Tech, Inc. in central Illinois, says a lot of the company’s ear-flex test plots are now harvested.  He discusses how those plots produced, based on seeding populations and fertility.

 

In addition, Ferrie discusses yield results in narrow-row corn plots, and in a plot his agronomic team put out where biological stimulants were used.

 

Listen here to get Ferrie’s latest insights from the field.

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments