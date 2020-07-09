Tech Simplifies Grain Cart Operation, Unloading On The Go

After a year of beta testing, Ag Leader is officially introducing its CartACE for InCommand displays with a firmware release in August. CartACE is designed to make unloading on the go easier by automatically generating a parallel guidance line for the tractor and grain cart to sync with the combine’s path.

“We know that the grain cart seat cannot be filled by just anyone, and it is getting harder to find experienced operators to fill critical roles in farming operations. It takes a certain level of expertise to fill this role, which we're approaching in a practical and economical way that we believe many of our customers could easily adopt and benefit from," Joe Holoubek, Ag Leader Product Manager said in a product release. "We aim to turn what might be an average vehicle driver into a skilled grain cart operator through providing the right tools and assistance during high stress and high error prone harvest tasks.”

The InCommand displays are linked so the grain cart operator knows when and where in the field the combine will be ready to unload.

The grain cart operator can simply press a button on the InCommand display to engage the autosteer and CartACE functionality, which provides for their complete attention to be on the loading process–not steering.

Additionally, Ag Leader says the technology will help increase the confidence of the combine operator so that they “never miss the grain cart again.”

“Connecting the operation and automating some critical tasks, enables operators and machines to work better together and provides a huge productivity and confidence boost. We can do it using current technology already in the cab," Holoubek said. "We believe this is a needed step toward the future of farming that most operations can take advantage of today without a huge investment or stepping too far outside their comfort zone."

Here’s a video overview of CartACE provided by Ag Leader:

