Tariffs Take a Big Bite out of U.S. Apple Exports

The Trump Trade team is in Beijing as high-level talks are set to begin between the U.S. and China.

U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will start two days of trade negotiations with their Chinese counterparts on Thursday.

The anticipated high-level talks are taking place just two weeks before the March 1 deadline when President Trump has threatened to up retaliatory tariffs between countries, including China, if no deal has been reached.

The Washington Apple Commission saying the industry is already hurt by dropping exports and needs trade to be resolved soon.

AgDay national reporter Betsy Jibben talks with Toni Lynn Adams, Communications Outreach Coordinator with the Washington Apple Commission about dropping exports to China.