Taranis Announces Product Delivery Via Climate FieldView

Taranis, a high-resolution aerial surveillance imagery provider based in Israel, today announced a new global platform partnership agreement with The Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Bayer. The agreement will provide mutual farmer customers in the U.S., Brazil and Argentina, two-way data connectivity between The Climate Corporation’s Climate FieldView platform and Taranis. Through this partnership, high-resolution aerial imagery data and field-level insights will seamlessly flow into a farmer’s FieldView account at their request to assist the farmer in mitigating risk of crop yield loss due to insects, crop disease, weeds and nutrient deficiencies.

“Our combined technologies will enable farmers to view high-quality images of their operations, quickly helping them identify field and crop health threats and opportunities in-season,” Ofir Schlam, CEO and Co-founder of Taranis said in a news release. “These valuable insights can make it easier for farmers and their agronomic partners to develop further solutions to improve productivity and profitability.”

The integration of the FieldView platform’s valuable field-level insights and Taranis’ patented aerial imagery technology will provide mutual farmer customers with a vast, interconnected set of tools, services and agronomic data.

“As advanced, high-resolution aerial imagery becomes of greater interest and value to farmers to more precisely monitor crop health and gain a deeper understanding of their fields, we look forward to partnering with Taranis to bring more farmers valuable imagery insights to enhance their operations,” said Mark Young, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Product for The Climate Corporation.

Taranis focuses on high-volume commodity crops, such as corn, soybean, cotton, potatoes and sugarcane, which account for 70 percent of global crop volumes. The company recently announced the closing of a $20M Series B funding round to expand its global footprint, and currently services a wide-range of farmers, empowering them to address issues in real-time and increase productivity.

