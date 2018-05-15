A Tale Of Two Planting Seasons for Louisiana Rice Farmers

Wet, cool conditions this spring in parts of the south have Louisiana rice farmers playing catch up and getting their fields planted to get their crops up and growing.



In the northern part of the state, good weather is finally allowing rice farmers to ge in their fields and are headed into the homestretch.



In south Louisiana, the rice is out of the ground, but hasn’t grown much.



