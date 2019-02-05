Taking the THC Out of Hemp Plants

A Kentucky company says it has developed hemp plants that don't contain any THC. THC is the main psychoactive component in marijuana. The announcement comes from GenCanna Global and University of Kentucky researchers. It's being hailed as a breakthrough in the global hemp industry.

State growers and processors have struggled to keep trace amounts of THC out of natural variations in the plants that produce CBD oil and other products. The 2018 Farm Bill signed into law in December removed industrial hemp from the Controlled Substances Act, but it didn't change the legal THC standard, requiring the state agricultural department to destroy "hot hemp" plants. GenCanna plans to patent this plant material. Kentucky's industrial hemp initiative posted record sales of 50 million dollars last year.

