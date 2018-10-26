Take Time for Others this Harvest

A new poll from AP and the non-partisan and objective research organization NORC at the University of Chicago found that more than 8 in 10 Americans think the country is greatly divided about important values and nearly 40 percent think things will get worse.

Are people really that divided or are is America capable of finding a way to love our fellow man or woman regardless of politics?

Several harvests posts on social media including one by Jeff Ditzenberger from Wisconsin are encouraging regarding the hardiness of humanity.

Even in the midst of a crazy harvest, Ditzenberger took time to give three young strangers a ride in his combine. The lessons learned that day may change him forever.

He shared his story with AgDay's Clinton Griffiths on this week's Farm Sense. Watch the video above.

