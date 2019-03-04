Tailgate Talk: Meet 5 Inspiring and Business-Focused Farmers

More than 1,000 participants recently gathered in Chicago for Top Producer Summit. The week of networking and education combined Top Producer Seminar, Tomorrow’s Top Producer, Executive Women in Agriculture and the Legacy Project Conference. Watch the inspiring videos of the five farmers who received honors at bit.ly/2019-TPS-awards.

Top Producer of the Year Award

Jimmy Tosh of Tosh Farms is the 2019 winner of the annual Top Producer of the Year Award, which is sponsored by BASF, Case IH and Rabo AgriFinance. Tosh is the owner and CEO of Tosh Farms, Tosh Pork and Bacon By Gosh in Henry, Tenn. The operation includes 30,000 sows that produce 750,000 market hogs annually and 15,000 acres of row crops. Tosh’s sons, Jamey and Jonathan, are involved in the business, as well as nearly 400 full-time employees.

Finalist: In partnership with his wife and parents, Chris Adams raises wheat, soybeans and edible beans on 9,000 acres near Grand Forks, N.D. Adams Family Farm also processes beans on-farm and sells direct to multiple countries.

Finalist: Rabou Farms, run by Ron Rabou and his wife, Julie, includes organic wheat, lentils, millet, chickpeas, ancient grains, 144 cow-calf pairs, real estate and private big game hunts. The operation spans 8,000 acres near Albin, Wyo.

Tomorrow’s Top Producer Horizon Award

Anthony Schwarck of Riceville, Iowa, is the 2019 Tomorrow’s Top Producer Horizon Award winner. This award, sponsored by Pioneer, is given to a producer under the age of 35 who demonstrates excellence in the business of farming.

Schwarck farms 1,200 acres of corn and soybeans and will finish 2,500 head of cattle this year. Alongside his wife, Aarika, Schwarck has grown his operation since he started farming in 2004.

EWA Trailblazer Award

April Hemmes from Hampton, Iowa, is the 2019 Executive Women in Agriculture Trailblazer Award winner. This new award, sponsored by Corteva, honors a female producer who is an advocate for agriculture and represents an innovative operation.

In her 33 years as a farmer, Hemmes has more than doubled her corn yields, created healthier soils and increased profitability. Eight years ago she helped form a women’s grain marketing group.