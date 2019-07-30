Taco Bell Unveils Antibiotic Reduction Plans

Taco Bell has announced plans to revise its policy on antibiotics in the beef it uses. Specifically, Taco Bell’s goal is to reduce antibiotics in its global beef supply 25% by 2025, a change it says will affect 9.8 million daily orders.

In a statement issued Monday, Taco Bell says it “recognizes consumers’ growing food supply concerns, including animal welfare and antibiotic resistance.” The company said reducing antibiotics in the beef it sources builds on its commitment to making beef more sustainable, and that the new policy around beef “will better protect human, animal and environmental health.”

“This is the brand’s latest step in ensuring that flexitarian and meat-loving fans can enjoy menu favorites, like the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, without having to choose between craveability and responsible food choices,” the company said in a statement.

Taco Bell will give “preference to suppliers that are making measured reduction in their use of antibiotics important to human health, as defined by the World Health Organization, as well as suppliers that increase veterinary oversight when it is required to medically treat sick animals.”

Preference will also be given to suppliers that utilize and participate in Beef Quality Assurance.

Taco Bell says it will reinforce its commitment to beef quality by partnering with key experts and collaborating in industry-wide efforts, including participation in the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef and the Center for Disease Control’s Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Challenge.

Taco Bell will share progress against these goals in 2022.

