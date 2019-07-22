T-L Irrigation Pivot Displayed On White House South Lawn

As part of President Trump’s “Made in America” showcase for 2019, the makers of T-L irrigation pivots were invited to bring an example to the South Lawn of the White House.

The President made a proclamation that July 15, 2019, was Made in America Day and July 14 through July 20, 2019, was Made in America Week.

“I call upon all Americans to pay special tribute to the builders, the ranchers, the crafters, the entrepreneurs, and all those who work with their hands every day to make America great,” President Trump said.

The showcase featured products from all 50 states.

In a news release from T-L, participating was referred to as a “a crowning moment for the Thom family.” Founded in 1955 by LeRoy and Jean Thom in Hastings, Nebraska, T-L is a family business now in its third generation of family involvement.

“We’ll be celebrating 65 years manufacturing irrigation pivots in Nebraska this January. I’ve seen T-L pivots in just about every situation—in corn fields, vegetable fields, irrigating tree crops, with mountains in the background, in other countries—but seeing one with the White House in the background, well that’s pretty much it, isn’t it,” Dave Thom, president of T-L Irrigation Co., said in a news release.

At the event celebrating the showcase, President Trump specifically mentioned T-L Irrigation along with two boat manufacturers also participating:

“Today, I also viewed boats that were proudly displayed by Cobalt Boats from Kansas and Freeman Boatworks from South Carolina, and a farm irrigation system from Nebraska’s T-L Irrigation. I want to thank those three companies. It’s not easy to get these big, beautiful products here, and you get them here,” he said.

The company said John Thom, T-L Irrigation Co. vice president, received the call from the White House 10 days before the event. The company conducted a test assembly at its facility in Nebraska before loading the truck and making the trip across the country to install the pivot on the South Lawn.

You can read about the interaction the T-L team had with the President at the event and more here.