Syngenta Settles with ADM over Viptera

ADM and Syngenta recently reached a settlement regarding the Viptera lawsuit. Companies agreed to keep the terms of the settlement confidential.

Grain handlers, including ADM, sued Syngenta for China rejecting shipments of corn in 2013 that contained the then-unapproved Agrisure Viptera trait. China has a zero tolerance policy for unapproved traits which means even trace levels result in rejection. ADM and other grain handlers were seeking damages from the company for losses.

“Syngenta is continuing to defend against the claims of other exporters, and continues to believe that American farmers should have access to the latest U.S.-approved technologies to help them increase their productivity and crop yield,” says Paul Minehart, Syngenta head of corporate communications in North America in an emailed statement to AgWeb.

The trial for the Cargill lawsuit will be held this September.