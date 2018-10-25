Syngenta Seeds To Establish New Office In Illinois

Syngenta is in the process of establishing a global and North America seeds office in the western suburbs of Chicago. Approximately 50 business managers and employees will relocate from other U.S. locations, beginning in 2019.

“The U.S. Is the most important seeds market in the world, and we believe the addition of a Chicago office positions us well to support our long-term growth strategy,” says Jeff Rowe, Syngenta president of global seeds, North America and China. Rowe says the company is opening an office in Chicago for three reasons:

The company will be geographically closer to U.S. customers in the primary corn and soybean growing regions.

The new location will provide access to a bigger pool of talent for digital and technology innovation.

Chicago is an excellent transportation hub, and will better connect the company to other seed markets globally.

“We are investing significantly in our U.S. seeds business, adding talent in key areas and accelerating the development of new products,” says David Hollinrake, president of Syngenta Seeds and North American region director. “Our new location near Chicago places us closer to the majority of our customers, as well as to our business collaborators. This will enable us to develop more solutions for a market demanding innovation and choice.”