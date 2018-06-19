Syngenta Seeds Announces New Leaders And Distribution Center

Syngenta has named new leaders for two divisions. For a newly created role, David Elser (a 21-year Syngenta employee) will head the top producer grower segment. Elser most recently led the U.S. seeds sales and biofuels group, which will now be led by G.W. Fuhr, who joins the company from DuPont Pioneer.

"As we continue investing in our U.S. Seeds business, I am excited about these new leadership appointments," Syngenta Seeds President David Hollinrake said in a press release.

Additionally, Syngenta will open a second seed distribution center for the company at cold storage facility located in Spencer, Iowa.

According to a company news release, the facility will distribute corn and soybean seed, and it joins the company’s existing distribution center in Clinton, Ill.

This development is in partnership with Pivot Point Spencer, Inc.

"We are focused on meeting our customers' needs and ensuring seed supply is a priority," Clayton Osburn, Syngenta Manager of Corn Operations in North America said in a press release. "Once again, we turned to Pivot Point because they have a track record of delivering high quality customer service. Our distribution centers position us well to manage the continued growth in our corn seed sales."

