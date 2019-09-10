Syngenta Registers New Soybean Seed Treatment

This week Syngenta announced the EPA granted registration for its newest seed treatment: Saltro. It protects the plant from Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS) and nematodes and will be available for the 2020 season.

Saltro contains Adepidyn fungicide, a SDHI modes of action. It has activity against a broad spectrum of nematodes, including SCN.

“With earlier planting programs and erratic weather, the last thing a grower needs at the beginning of the season is additional stress on their soybeans from their seed treatment,” said Paul Oklesh, product lead for Syngenta Seedcare. “Growers have come to expect that they have to give up early-season plant health in order to get SDS protection, but with Saltro, that’s no longer true. Saltro provides superior SDS protection without the stress, ensuring soybeans are not only getting a new standard of SDS protection, but also a strong start upon emergence.”

By protecting the plant against SDS and enhancing the root mass, it increases plant stands and helps them get to canopy faster, according to Syngenta.