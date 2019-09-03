Syngenta Boosts Technology Offerings

In a clear sign of confidence in the emerging industry, Syngenta is boosting its investment and offers in agricultural technology. This week the company announced it acquired all relevant assets of Cropio Group in addition to announcing new tools and products available for farmers.

The recently-acquired Cropio platform is an equipment-integrated, end-to-end software that provides imaging, recordkeeping and equipment tracking. With this purchase, Syngenta owns management platforms in the U.S. with Land.db, Brazil with Strider, China with the Modern Agricutlural Platform and finally eastern Europe with Cropio.

Seed Solutions in the U.S.

Syngenta recently announced it will use artificial intelligence to power its new NK Seed Analyzer tool. It’s a brand agnostic tool that helps farmers match seeds to fields according to condition in the field.

“The NK Seed Analyzer represents the best that NK has to offer,” said Todd McRoberts, NK agronomy manager. “Using cutting-edge technology, the platform helps to provide clear, unbiased product recommendations that streamline decision-making and deliver customized solutions for any farm.”

Farmers using the app enter in historical agronomic information to tailor their seed portfolio based on geography, soil, precipitation, historic crop stressors and product performance by year and region.

Golden Harvest Connects with John Deere

Farmers who grow Golden Harvest corn or soybeans will also gain data integration with John Deere Operations Center. Syngenta says through John Deere’s API services farmers will be able to receive better recommendations via Golden Harvest’s digital ag platform E-Luminate.

This marks the first data integration for E-Luminate—available on desktop and mobile app. Anyone who plants Golden Harvest can get E-Luminate for free through Golden Harvest Seed Advisors.

This winter will be the first time farmers can share harvest data with seed advisors automatically with this connectivity from John Deere and E-Luminate.