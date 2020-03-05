Syngenta and Truterra Partner to Enhance Sustainability, Traceability

Building trust in food begins with empowering farmers through one of the largest and most diverse conservation- and sustainability-focused public-private partnerships in our nation’s history: America’s Conservation Ag Movement. To find the latest news and resources related to the Movement, visit AgWeb.com/ACAM.

In an effort to help farmers adapt to sustainability demands easier, Syngenta and Truterra are partnering to provide streamlined conservation and stewardship data to farmers. The combination includes Syngenta’s AgriEdge data analytics and Truterra insights engine.

The companies say the collaboration will offer a step-change in stewardship and conservation best practices while helping growers focus on maximizing acre-by-acre productivity and profitability. Farmers who participate can expect insights on what practices would be beneficial in advancing their stewardship and understand the implications of those practices on each fields’ profitability potential.

“Teaming up our systems will reduce data entry for growers and retailers, an enable seamless data flow,” said Aaron Deardorff, Syngenta head of digital solutions in a recent press release. “This capability will enable growers to establish a baseline stewardship level on each agricultural field and benchmark against other fields they farm, or those in their geography, with the appropriate level of grower data privacy.”

Syngenta and Truterra say they will help farmers asses and improve soil health, carbon sequestration, greenhouse gas emissions, livestock lifecycle assessment and water management on farms.

“In time, we aim to be the leader in conservation and sustainability within the agricultural value chain and related non-governmental organizations,” said Jason Weller, Truterra vice president. “Consumer Packaged Goods companies will have far greater visibility into their sourcing sustainability when working with both Syngenta and Truterra customers.”