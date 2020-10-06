Sustainable Farm Thrives With Science

Building trust in food begins with empowering farmers through one of the largest and most diverse conservation- and sustainability-focused public-private partnerships in our nation’s history: America’s Conservation Ag Movement. To find the latest news and resources related to the Movement, visit AgWeb.com/ACAM.

The correlation between agricultural research and real-life application is easy to see on EZ Acres, based in upstate New York and co-owned by brothers Mike and Pete McMahon.

A partnership between the family and staff at Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) bears continual fruit in higher milk production, reduced nutrient use and improved water quality for the operation and its neighbors.

The farm includes a 900-head dairy and 2,500 acres of crops. Around 70% of the farm’s land is situated in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, with the remaining 30% in the Skaneateles Lake Watershed, which provides unfiltered drinking water to 230,000 people in the city of Syracuse, Mike explains.

Share of Struggles

When the operation endured a major downturn in the late 1990s, the family turned to CALS, becoming a university case farm and partner in research programs.

Two programs have helped the family: the Cornell Net Carbohydrate and Protein System (CNCPS) and Cornell Nutrient Management Spear Program (CNMSP).

Key achievements of the partnership include: the percent of the cowherd’s feed ration the McMahons produce has increased from 46% to 78%. By decreasing the amount of feed purchased and adjusting fertilizer management, the amounts of nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) used on the farm dropped.

As a result, the EZ Acres’ whole farm mass balance improved over time, explains Quirine Ketterings, who oversees CNMSP.

Per-acre nutrient applications decreases from 2003 to 2005 compared to 2017 to 2019 include:

200 lb. N per acre to 105 lb.

25 lb. P per acre to 4 lb.

41 lb. of K per acre to 17 lb.

The McMahons now use a model based on animal efficiency — not milk production alone, says Mike Van Amburgh with CNCPS.

“The idea is to look at how much CO2, methane, N and P are excreted per unit of nutrient the cow produces,” he says. “They’ve reduced their herd’s N excretion by over 20%. That means 32 tons of N per year no longer goes back into the environment.”