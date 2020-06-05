Sustainable Agronomy Conference Offers Virtual Education

Scheduled for Aug. 18 to 20, 2020, the American Society of Agronomy will be hosting its annual Sustainable Agronomy Conference.

Instead of an in-person event, this year’s conference will be completely virtual. Because of the new format, its organizers have expanded the agenda to three days and to be of a national scope.

The event is designed to provide Certified Crop Advisers (CCAs) and others in the industry insights into how they can confidently implement sustainable agronomy practices in the field.

The educational content will be focused on key aspects of sustainable agronomy including:

Economics

Implementation

Environmental Improvements through Sustainable Agronomy

Assessment of Sustainability Impacts

Communication of Sustainable AgronomyCase studies

The sessions will be fully interactive and are being planned to include expert presentations, live-panels, and networking/open Q&A opportunities.

There will be three “rooms” during the virtual conference including a session room, virtual exhibit hall, and a student poster room. Beyond the CEUs earned as a part of participating in the conference sessions, CCAs will be able to earn CEUs by reviewing the academic posters presented by elite students in the field of agronomy.

The agenda is still being finalized. However, registration is open, and available for 1 day, 2 days or all 3 days. As an early incentive, Nutrien Premium Fertilizer Technologies is providing a $50 discount for the first 200 registrations for the 3 day rate. Click here for more: https://www.agronomy.org/meetings/sustainable-agronomy

