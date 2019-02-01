Super Bowl Food Statistics for 2019

Millions of Americans will gather around the television Sunday night to watch the Rams and Patriots fight for the Lombardi trophy at the 53rd Super Bowl. As the two teams battle it out on the field, Americans will battle each other to fill their plates full of iconic Super Bowl snacks.

But just how much food will be consumed during national event? Scroll down to find out!

According to the National Chicken Council, approximately 1.3 billion chicken wings will be devoured.

If you are looking for a new spin on the game day favorite, you could give these pork “wings” a try.

The largest pizza business in the world, Domino’s, reports that it will sell nearly 2 million pizzas from their company alone.

Men’s Journal reports that 325.5 million gallons of beer will be guzzled down on Sunday.

Planning to buy avocados for the big game? According to The Packer, American’s will spend an estimated $58.4 million on avocados for the Super Bowl.

Can’t get enough finger food? Maybe you’ll eat some of the 10 million pounds of ribs that will be munched on during the game.

Can’t have dip without the chips! Consuming hundreds of bags per minute, American’s are likely to spend $227 million on chips this year.

A fan favorite, an estimated 3.8 million pounds of popcorn is going to be eaten in a matter of hours!

More cheese please! A whopping 88 million pounds of cheese will be dished up on game day according to Food and Wine.

While it’s alright to indulge occasionally, American’s will likely need to hit the gym Monday morning after consuming nearly 6,000 calories on Super Bowl Sunday. That’s more calories than the typical American eats on Christmas and Thanksgiving according to a study conducted at Cornell University.