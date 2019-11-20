Sukup Manufacturing Names New President and CEO

Sukup Manufacturing has announced a leadership succession within the second generation of Sukup family members.

On Feb. 1, 2020, Charles Sukup will retire as president and CEO of the company and transition to be chairman of the board. Steve Sukup will become President and CEO. Previously, Steve was CFO and vice president for the company.

In the company’s announcement, Charles reflected, “While growing up, I always knew that I would work in the family business and was proud to be the first degreed engineer for the company. Evidently Dad thought it would be cheaper to raise an engineer rather than hire one! I was one of the few students at Iowa State that knew exactly what I would be doing after graduation.”

It was also shared Charles is now 65 years old, the same age as when his father transitioned from being president in 1995.

Related Articles: