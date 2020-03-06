Sugar Beet Industry to Receive $285 Million in Disaster Aid Assistance

Most of the agricultural industry still waits to hear the status on disaster aid. However, sugar beet growers now have some answers to their questions.

The sugar cooperatives will receive $285 million in disaster aid assistance to help sugar beet growers nationwide. The $285 million dollars under the Wildfire Hurricane Indemnity Plus Program (WHIP+) will be divided between sugar cooperatives. The coops will then disperse the money to growers.



It isn’t known how much will go to each individual co-op or how many will be in each individual producer's hands isn't know yet.



There are eleven states with growers who raise sugar beets. Many had similar disasters in 2018 and 2019.