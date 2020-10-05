Study Soybean Growth to Build Up Yield

High-yielding soybeans are a goal many farmers share, and it takes understanding how soybeans grow to get there. Walk through the growth and development of soybeans to discover how you can help add more pods and make them bigger. Farm Journal Associate Field Agronomist Missy Bauer will give tips and tricks to help you achieve your soybean goals.

Missing Farm Journal Field Days? We miss you, too! Check out the latest in the networking lounge, enjoy on demand content and catch the latest intel in the booths here.