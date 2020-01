You're looking at a new strawberry variety released by the USDA. It says it has been shown to have a significantly longer shelf life than several other popular varieties. In fact, USDA says it has a 29 percent lower rate of degradation.

The spring-bearing 'Keepsake' strawberry is also reported to have excellent flavor and sweetness, a juicy texture and reliable yields. The variety was increased for distribution at a Northern California nursery.