Stine Invests $5 Million in Driverless Tractors

Thursday Stine Seed Farm Inc., announced it invested $5 million in Smart Ag Inc., an Iowa company that produces software for driverless tractors. Stine Seed Farm is an affiliate of Stine Seed Company.

Smart Ag introduced AutoCart, a software application that fully automates a grain cart tractor for use during harvest (driverless). AutoCart is a “plug-and-play- system that automatics existing grain cart tractors. The company says the cost is comparable to retrofitting a planter with precision technology.

“This investment from Stine Seed represents their belief in what we’re doing at Smart Ag to address the Issues of labor, profitability and productivity for today’s farmer,” says Colin Hurd, founder and CEO of Smart Ag. Stine’s investment comes just months after Smart Ag introduced AutoCart technology.

“Agriculture has always been about the development and application of new ideas,” says Harry Stine, found and CEO of Stine Seed. “We are pleased to be on the forefront of this and see the value in the technology for our own seed production and farming operations.”