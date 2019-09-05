Steve Dietz Joins EFC Systems

As of August 14, EFC Systems, Inc. has announced Steve Dietze joined the company as senior vice president, business development.

In his role, Dietze will focus on new markets and strategic business opportunities and relationships. Most recently, Dietze was vice president of strategy at Wilbur-Ellis Company. He will be based in Kansas City.

“We are pleased to add Steve to our executive leadership team as we look to expand our strategic relationships and enter new markets,” Ernie Chappell, founder and president of EFC Systems said in a news release. “He is uniquely qualified to help us as we continue to expand EFC Systems into new opportunities. Our experience with Steve in the past has demonstrated alignment of vision and a great capacity to achieve results.”

“I’m excited to join the EFC Systems team to help develop new markets and cultivate business growth for the future,” Dietze said in a news release. “EFC Systems is a leader in providing technology solutions to help agribusiness succeed.”

