STB Issues Final Rule Clarifying Demurrage Regulations

Railroad tracks
The Surface Transportation Board (STB) issued a final rule that clarifies regulations by confirming the agency's regulatory jurisdiction over demurrage and accessorial charges imposed by railroads against agricultural shippers. ( MGN )

ARA testified in a public STB hearing in May 2019 on a final version of proposed changes to demurrage billing requirements (EP 759), which is expected to be finalized and issued this spring.

In EP 759 the STB proposed:

  • To enhance transparency and accuracy of demurrage invoices by requiring Class I railroads to include minimum information to assist shippers and receivers with verifying charges, determining who is responsible for delays, and evaluating how they can expedite their handling of cars.

A requirement that Class I railroads send demurrage invoices directly to the shipper instead of the warehouse, if so agreed upon by the warehouse and the shipper.

