State-By-State Dicamba Training Resources

On Oct. 31, 2018, the EPA announced it would extend over-the-top use of dicamba in cotton and soybeans until Dec. 20, 2020. The new label has many new restrictions compared with its previous approvals.

Of note in 2019, those who buy and apply dicamba must be a fully certified and licensed commercial applicator (no longer just “under the supervision” of a certified applicator).

This adds a definitive layer to the pesticide’s use with the state-by-state certifications of commercial applicators.

It is the registrants’ responsibility to provide dicamba-specific training—another label requirement. This mandatory dicamba training must be completed every year, so it does not count if you attended dicamba trainings in previous years.

To help those intending to buy and apply dicamba products in 2019, here are some helpful resources:

State-by-state dicamba training events:

Alabama

Georgia (will be available mid-January)

Illinois

Iowa

Indiana

Minnesota

Nebraska

South Dakota

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Need more information? Here’s contact information for state pesticide regulatory agencies

Here are links to the registrants’ training pages and events:

BASF

Bayer

Corteva

Syngenta (here’s a link to its product, which is awaiting EPA approval)