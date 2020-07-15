Startup “Turns Up” Gene Expression For Yield Advancements

Six-year old company Sound Agriculture aims to commercialize discoveries in how plants interact with their environment.

The company has a two-fold focus for 2020—continue development of its gene expression plant breeding platform as well as grow its first commercial product Source, which is a bio-inspired chemistry to stimulate soil microbes for nitrogen and phosphorus supply.

Additionally, in April, the company announced a new CEO, Adam Little, who was most recently with Granular.

“Our mission is unique in that we are delivering sustainability and creating a food system that uses fewer resources to create food along with an ability to augment plant nutrition and taste in a way that’s not genetic modification,” Little says. “That’s appealing for consumers and for farmers, we are delivering new products faster and more effectively.”

In May, the company announced a $22 million Series C funding round, led by S2G Ventures (Seed 2 Growth), and existing investors, Cultivian Sandbox , Fall Line Capital , Cavallo Ventures and Syngenta Ventures , also participated.

Co-founder Travis Bayer explains the company’s on-demand plant breeding can change the product development cycle from up to seven years to just three years or less.

“By using gene expression, we can do steps in the process that could take years in just a few weeks,” Bayer says.

The company is using its plant breeding to develop fresh market produce as well as row crops, including corn, soybeans and wheat. One early targeted row crop breeding solution they are targeting is flowering time and seed size in wheat.

“You can think of gene expression like a volume dial, and in order to change expression of them turning the dial up or down changes the characteristics of the plant. This is opposed to swapping out the guts of the radio, which would the analogy of genetic modification,” Bayer says.

Regarding its Source product, the company says it sold out its supply for 2020 and engaged in multiple product trials across the country with ag retailers and farmers. One such retailer is MKC.

Nathan Larson is a strategic account manager at MKC and says as a trusted adviser to farmers, the team at MKC has to stay on top of new technologies and evaluating their return on investment to farmers.

“I think crop fertility, and specifically biologicals to improve nutrient uptake, is the next thing farmers are really looking at,” Larson says. “When we looked at the previous research on Source, we wanted to include it in our own trials because it’s huge for us to bring new products and new ideas to farmers.”

Sprayed in the early season (V4 or V5 in corn), Source is a tank mix compatible bio-inspired chemistry.

MKC has dozens of split trials out in 2020, mostly in corn, to evaluate the Source product.

Another retailer doing product trials of Source this year is Growmark.

“We know we have to deliver return on investment to the farmer,” says Eric Mowen, specialty product manager at Growmark. “The biological space is a bit like uncharted territory and the next frontier. And we are trying to find the ones that have repeatable success and could be home runs.”

Source is the first of many biological products from Sound Agriculture, according to its leaders.

“We have a pipeline behind it with chemistries and traits so that we aren’t a one trick pony,” Bayer says.