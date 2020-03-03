Sprayers: A Hot and Cool Market

Can a market be hot and cool at the same time? Yes. Let’s look to the used self-propelled sprayer market as an example. Generally speaking, hard cash auction prices on used sprayers softened a bit throughout 2019.

One sign of somewhat weaker buyer demand showed itself in the form of falling search traffic on used sprayers for sale at MachineryPete.com.

Traffic was down 16% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the third quarter. It was off 12% in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus the fourth quarter of 2018.

From a value standpoint, the used units in nice condition didn’t decline. It was more of a softening in prices for units in OK-to-average condition.

Average auction prices on John Deere R4030 sprayers dipped down to $133,864 last year, while the current average dealer advertised price is $203,998. That’s a Machinery Pete Ratio of 65.5% (average auction price divided by average dealer advertised price). Anything under 70% is a soft market.

New Year, New Strength

We began to see a surge in search traffic on used sprayers early in 2020. Auction results showed strengthening buyer demand too. For example:

2017 Hagie STS16 ; 609 hours; Jan. 18 farm auction in Scribner, Neb.; $312,000, which was the highest auction price ever on a Hagie sprayer and the second-highest ever auction price on any sprayer. The only higher auction price was on Feb. 24, 2017, in Washington Court House, Ohio, when a 2016 John Deere R4045 with only 216 hours sold for $317,500.

; 609 hours; Jan. 18 farm auction in Scribner, Neb.; $312,000, which was the highest auction price ever on a Hagie sprayer and the second-highest ever auction price on any sprayer. The only higher auction price was on Feb. 24, 2017, in Washington Court House, Ohio, when a 2016 John Deere R4045 with only 216 hours sold for $317,500. 2014 John Deere 4730; 594 hours; Jan. 15 farm auction in Greenfield, Ohio; $190,000, which was the highest auction price in the U.S. on a John Deere 4730 in 7½ years.

To watch a video of the 2015 Hagie STS14 with 1,186 hours sell for $247,500 at a west-central Illinois auction, visit AgWeb.com/Hagie-sale

