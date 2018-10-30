Soybeans Vs. Corn: Which to Plant Next Year?

Tariffs on soybeans could mean more producers will be switching to corn next year. This year, farmers planted more soybeans than corn for the first time in more than three decades, assuming it would be in high demand, but those Chinese tariffs are causing big problems. It's leading to lowers exports and lower prices. Now, some analysts are saying farmers could convert as much as four million acres from soybeans to corn next spring. That would be roughly equal to the size of Connecticut.