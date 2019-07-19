Soybeans Rise Despite Uncertainty

Soybean prices rallied on Friday following news from China it is seeing a slow down in the spread of African Swine Fever. November soybean futures at the CME Group in Chicago surging $.20 to end the week at $9.19.

During a conversation on AgDay recently, Tyne Morgan asked Brian Doherty of Stewart-Peterson about the soybean crop and the many unknowns buried beneath the market.

"There's a lot of uncertainty and yet the US has ample carryover inventory," says Doherty. "The world has ample inventory even though this African Swine Fever is a concern yet."

