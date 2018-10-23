Soybean, Hog Farmers Anxious for Trade Tensions To Be Resolved

One industry feeds the other—Iowa soybean association president Lindsay Greiner, told AgriTalk host Chip Flory Monday. There is a good relationship in the state of Iowa between crop and livestock farmers.

Despite weather challenges this year, Greiner said Iowa’s soybean crop is running from the high 50-bu. to around 70-bu. per acre. However, there have been some sporadic reports of beans sprouted in the pods and pods bursting.

“Yields are good. There are some quality issues especially with the earlier maturing beans. In our area, for instance, late Group 2s would be considered kind of an early variety and some of those were fit—they were ready to cut maybe four weeks ago. And it just rained all the time and we couldn't get to them,” he said. Group 3 and later beans seem to have less quality issues.

Talking specific details in the Market Facilitation Program, markets and trade, Greiner said the U.S. needs to get trade deals moving so markets can return to profitability.

“I haven't talked to one farmer that's all that excited about getting this government payment—we'd rather see get our markets back,” he said. “The hammer really hasn't dropped yet, on the full effect as far as economics to the farmers, because we still got to market this crop that we're bringing in.”

Many hog farmers in Iowa are also waiting for the trade tides to change course. Greiner, who contract-feeds hogs, said Iowa continues to be a growing, dynamic place for hog production.

While expansion for hog farmers is not as fast-paced as it was about five years ago, he said there are some key players adding sow farms and needing finishing spaces to take care of those hogs.

And soybean meal is a large part of that.

While these trade issues with China continue, Greiner said his organization is focused on working in other areas to keep U.S. soybean exports going—including Europe, Middle East, Southeast Asia and smaller customers.

Listen in above as Greiner talks about the Taiwanese agreement.