Southern States Holds Fundraiser For FFA

Farm supply retailer Southern States Cooperative is holding a month-long fundraiser to help raise money for FFA at the local, state, and national levels.

Southern States is holding its annual FFA Paper Emblem campaign throughout the month of March where customers can donate $1 or more at checkout and sign their name on an “I’m Supporting FFA” emblem that will be displayed in the store’s window.

“Young farmers are the future of food production,” says Jeff Stroburg, president and CEO of Southern States. “As a farmer-owned cooperative, we take tremendous pride in investing in the young farmers of America and will continue to contribute to their development as future leaders in agriculture.”

Half of all funds collected will benefit a local FFA chapter in the community; the other half will benefit the National FFA Foundation. Ten percent of all donations will go to the state FFA Association.

"We are deeply appreciative of Southern States and the company’s assistance to raise financial support for FFA and heighten community awareness about our organization," said National FFA Foundation President, Molly Ball. "Money donated by Southern States customers will help ensure that we’re able to continue to develop students’ leadership, growth and career success potential."

The campaign kicks off March 1st. For more information and participating locations, visit southernstates.com/FFA.

