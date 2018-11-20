Southeast Still Recovering from Hurricanes

While midwest farmers battle harvest rains, in the southeast, farmers are fighting hurricanes again this year. As ag producers in the storms' path work to overcome the constant battering of mother nature, it's clear, even these storms can't stop an industry with so much grit and determination.

AgDay-TV host Clinton Griffiths returns to the region to remember the trials of the season and why some families are finding a reason to be thankful this during the Thanksgiving holiday.