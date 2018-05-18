Sorghum Growers Celebrate Re-opening to Top Market

China has abruptly ended its investigation into U.S. sorghum imports, saying the probe is not in the public interest and would affect the cost of living. The country launched anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into U.S. sorghum last February. China accused the U.S. of dumping grain at unfairly low prices and hurting domestic production.

National Sorghum Producers is pleased with the development. “We agree that it is in China’s public interest to terminate these cases, and we look forward to deepening our trade ties with our Chinese partners and customers,” said NSP Chairman Don Bloss, who is also a sorghum farmer from Pawnee City, Nebraska.

In addition to the investigation, China implemented preliminary anti-dumping tariffs of 178.6 percent on the crop on April 18th. NSP says China has agreed to return in full the anti-dumping deposit.

Following that announcement, several ships loaded with sorghum changed course while headed to China in order to avoid the hefty tariff.

“From the start, NSP cooperated fully with MOFCOM’s (China’s Ministry of Commerce) investigations, submitting thousands of pages of responses demonstrating U.S. sorghum was being fairly traded with China,” said Bloss. “We demonstrated that we were helping, not injuring, Chinese consumers and farmers, and it was in no one’s real interest to restrict this important trade.”

