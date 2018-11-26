Son Combines Post Accident After Dad Builds Hydraulic Lift

Harvest of Thanks 4
Son is able to harvest again after Dad builds hydraulic lift. ( Betsy Jibben )
As a parent, you’re willing to go to great lengths to help your children in times of need. That’s exactly what parents in Illinois did after a tragic accident took one man’s like in a sharp, unexpected turn. His dad stepped in to help this lover of the land be able to continue to do what he loves.
AgDay national reporter Betsy Jibben talks with Tad Johnson, Pat Johnson and Robert Johnson of Atlanta, Illinois.
Comments