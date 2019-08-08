Some FSA Offices Unable to Process MFP Applications

The week after FSA opened sign-ups for the Market Facilitation Program (MFP), farmers across the country are expressing frustration because many local offices are unable and unwilling to process MFP applications. An informal poll of 269 farmers shows 40% of them are unable to apply for the aid program.

Are you able to sign up for MFP at your local office? — Anna-Lisa Laca (@AnnaLaca1) August 7, 2019

Some producers have been told the offices aren’t prepared for sign-ups.

“We can't get in to sign up until September 3rd.”

“My county said we couldn’t even sign-up yet, said they haven’t got the paperwork for it.”

“Our county won’t let us sign up until after the glitches are corrected on August 19th.”

“Local office won’t start ‘til bugs worked out.”

Others say their offices are scheduling appointments for the application process.

“My office made me an appointment yesterday for September 17th—said it takes a long time to verify everything. I guess the acres I already certified won't just transfer over.”

For a Appointment — Vernon (@VernonQuaal) August 8, 2019

I just made an appointment, they did say they were having issues with some growers accounts. — Stan Nelson (@metairie10) August 7, 2019

“All my office said was they would take my name and number and call me.”

Almost 5 weeks out on appointments in clay county Kansas last week when I made mine a week ago. — Eric Alquist (@EAlquist) August 7, 2019

Customer told me he couldn’t get appointment until end of August, or first part of September. And he was one of the first to sign up. — Andy Elder (@AndyElder30) August 7, 2019

Still others, 60% of those polled, say they signed-up successfully.

“Ours was a flawless process as well. However, I was told by our county staff that if you farmed in multiple counties or had picked up ground it was not as simple.”

Signed up yesterday with no problem — Ryan Dale Bivens (@bivensfarms) August 7, 2019

“Signed up today. In and out 10 minutes max. Have the printed paper. No glitches that I know of.” “Did it last week in 5 minutes.”