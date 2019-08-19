‘Sobering’ Sights Greet #PFTour19 Scouts

Monday kicked off the Pro Farmer Crop Tour in South Dakota, Nebraska and Ohio. As scouts make their way from stop to stop, they’re tweeting their findings from farm country. Follow along on twitter with the hashtag #PFtour19.

Here’s a snapshot of one South Dakota route:

6 total stops in South Dakota. Here are the final two. #pftour19



6 stop #corn avg = 149 bpa

6 stop #soybeans = 1054 pods



3-year district 9 avg:

Corn = 153 bpa

Soybeans = 943 pods



On to Nebraska now. pic.twitter.com/9HvPb5M5Ca — Karen Braun (@kannbwx) August 19, 2019

It’s evident farmers in South Dakota struggled to get crops in this year:

A lot of the corn is in late blister/early milk stage in SE SD. Most of this corn checked so far will struggle to make grain period. #pftour19 — Jeremy Nelson (@JNelson_2012) August 19, 2019

The crop in South Dakota is immature compared to a 'normal' year. Scouts are worried about tip-back. #PFTour19 https://t.co/SUbt5WmBWt — AgPro (@AgProfessional) August 19, 2019

Nebraska scouts are seeing tip-back and other challenges, too:

Scouts in Ohio are glad to see it’s not ‘as bad’ as feared:

Just west of piqua Ohio on 36 #PFTour19 pic.twitter.com/2KqCvsvILx

— Mike Berdo (@BerdoMike) August 19, 2019

However, parts of Ohio are still sobering:

Have seen way too much of this in northwest Ohio. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/Fp1gVkiUTW — Doug Warters (@Caseman4994) August 19, 2019

With high insect populations, some scouts are considering trying a new protein source:

.@TheTedSpread was looking for ways to prepare earworms aftwr we came out of this field.#whitemeat or #darkmeat? #pftour19 — Dustin Hoffmann, Iowa Ag Radio (@Dustin_IAAgBiz) August 19, 2019

