‘Sobering’ Sights Greet #PFTour19 Scouts

screen_shot_2019-08-19_at_11.55.58_am.png

Monday kicked off the Pro Farmer Crop Tour in South Dakota, Nebraska and Ohio. As scouts make their way from stop to stop, they’re tweeting their findings from farm country. Follow along on twitter with the hashtag #PFtour19.

Here’s a snapshot of one South Dakota route:

It’s evident farmers in South Dakota struggled to get crops in this year:

Nebraska scouts are seeing tip-back and other challenges, too:

Scouts in Ohio are glad to see it’s not ‘as bad’ as feared:

Just west of piqua Ohio on 36 #PFTour19 pic.twitter.com/2KqCvsvILx

However, parts of Ohio are still sobering:

With high insect populations, some scouts are considering trying a new protein source:

Find complete Crop Tour route reports, market analysis and historical comparisons at ProFarmer.com.

Follow along with today’s coverage:

Inconsistent, Sparse Fields Plague South Dakota

Soybeans Have a Long Way to Go in South Dakota

Corn Needs Extra Two to Three Weeks to Beat Frost

Grete: Immature Crops to Present Challenge in Ohio

 

