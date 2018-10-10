Snow Storm Hammers North Dakota Grain Farmers

Farmers in North Dakota and South Dakota woke up to a dismal sight on Wednesday; more than 5 inches of snow blanketed much of the region, and the snow keeps falling. In their Monday Crop Progress report, USDA noted only 8% of North Dakota’s corn and 34% of the state’s soybeans had been harvested. The photos are as devastating as the snow will likely be to the crops.

Check out the photos we found on social media below:

It sure would be a beautiful morning if it was Dec 24 pic.twitter.com/YiLS0Jd6dT — Peter Ness (@Pness03) October 10, 2018

Makes me wanna vomit pic.twitter.com/mDgjdatoeC — Flat Land Mafia (@dubyadirt) October 10, 2018

Things have gone from bad to worse in southeast ND. 4-5 inches of snow and counting, 1/2 inch of ice on every bean plant, 40 mph wind gusts. 90% of #soybeans and 100% of #corn still out there. pic.twitter.com/SPvfeDV7V0 — Jordan Gackle (@kulmweatherman) October 10, 2018

Good morning first real sunrise I’ve seen for awhile!! #harvest18 pic.twitter.com/ZheYIgB1Cu — Laramie (@EybenFarms) October 10, 2018