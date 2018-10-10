Snow Storm Hammers North Dakota Grain Farmers

Farmers in North Dakota and South Dakota woke up to a dismal sight on Wednesday; more than 5 inches of snow blanketed much of the region, and the snow keeps falling. In their Monday Crop Progress report, USDA noted only 8% of North Dakota’s corn and 34% of the state’s soybeans had been harvested. The photos are as devastating as the snow will likely be to the crops.
Check out the photos we found on social media below:
It’s official, ND weather sucks. pic.twitter.com/HaSjn39rWM— Tyler Hartsough (@TylerHartsough) October 10, 2018
It sure would be a beautiful morning if it was Dec 24 pic.twitter.com/YiLS0Jd6dT— Peter Ness (@Pness03) October 10, 2018
Makes me wanna vomit pic.twitter.com/mDgjdatoeC— Flat Land Mafia (@dubyadirt) October 10, 2018
Things have gone from bad to worse in southeast ND. 4-5 inches of snow and counting, 1/2 inch of ice on every bean plant, 40 mph wind gusts. 90% of #soybeans and 100% of #corn still out there. pic.twitter.com/SPvfeDV7V0— Jordan Gackle (@kulmweatherman) October 10, 2018
Good morning first real sunrise I’ve seen for awhile!! #harvest18 pic.twitter.com/ZheYIgB1Cu— Laramie (@EybenFarms) October 10, 2018
More updates from the #CropWatch18 locations. 5" of snow in ND and still going, may top out at a foot. 2" of rain since Sunday on the already-soggy MN fields. Combines there may be parked through the weekend if no more rain. Frustrating time for #harvest18. #agwx pic.twitter.com/1u5Il12I09— Karen Braun (@kannbwx) October 10, 2018