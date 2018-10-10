Snow Storm Hammers North Dakota Grain Farmers

Farmers in North Dakota and South Dakota woke up to a dismal sight on Wednesday; more than 5 inches of snow blanketed much of the region. ( Farm Journal )

Farmers in North Dakota and South Dakota woke up to a dismal sight on Wednesday; more than 5 inches of snow blanketed much of the region, and the snow keeps falling. In their Monday Crop Progress report, USDA noted only 8% of North Dakota’s corn and 34% of the state’s soybeans had been harvested. The photos are as devastating as the snow will likely be to the crops.

Snowing, blowing, soybeans standing one for the records.. Feeling as grey as the picture #sunwillcomeout

A post shared by Mark Rohrich (@sunflowerfarmer) on

