Small-Town Lighted Tractor Parade Continues to Bring Christmas Cheer

Kids and farmers alike crowded into Centralia, Mo., Friday for the 12th Annual Lighted Tractor Parade. Sponsored by the Centralia Young Farmers, the parade featured more than 70 entries of tractors, sprayers and other equipment floats, wrapped in Christmas lights.

The small town of 3,500 citizens added a couple more thousand people that evening, as some visitors traveled more than two hours to attend the hour-long parade.

Added to this year’s festivities was the Christmas Market, featuring visits with Santa, reindeer exhibits, food trucks, and church food stands, and the downtown stores stayed open late for shoppers.

Watch the video above for the top parade entries and an interview with local farmers, Fritz and Barbie Schnarre, who entered the Thomas the Train Tractor and Rocking Horse float.