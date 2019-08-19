Skyland Grain and United Prairie Ag Will Merge

As of September 1, Skyland Grain LLC and United Prairie Ag LLC will merge. The new entity will be known as Skyland Grain and will have corporate offices in Uylsses, Kansas.

With the merger, the company will span 36 locations in Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado with a total storage capacity of more than 87 million bushels.

Skyland’s history is threaded with mergers tracing its roots to 1915. The current company by name was formed on August 1, 2004, with Johnson Cooperative Grain Co. and ADM Grain Co. as the founding parent companies. According to the company, on February 1, 2010, Syracuse Cooperative Exchange also became a part of the joint venture, followed by The Cairo Cooperative Equity Exchange on May 1, 2015. The three co-ops came together in 2017 to form Skyland Co-op, Inc.

United Prairie Ag was formed in January 2006 as a joint venture between Cropland Co-op Inc. and ADM Grain Division.

