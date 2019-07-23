Sipcam Agro USA Names John Gertz CEO

Sipcam Agro USA, Inc., with headquarters in Durham, North Carolina, announces John Gertz is the new CEO leading the North American business for the Italian company Sipcam Oxon Group. He’ll report to the board of directors and the Company's Global Chief Executive Officer, Giovanni Affaba.

Sipcam leaders says this new appointment reflects its goal of growing the North American market for the business.

"Following a candidate-rich search, John was the clear choice to accelerate Sipcam's business opportunity in the United States and greater North America," said Affaba in a news release. "His expertise and strong team engagement will help us achieve our goal of building out the North American organization to transform the Sipcam business as the most respected manufacturer of agronomic inputs."

Since 1995, Gertz has had roles in sales and marketing roles with basic discovery, post-patent and specialty fertility manufacturers. And since 2007, Gertz has worked in the distribution side of the industry.

