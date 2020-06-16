Sipcam Agro USA Hires New Agriculture Account Manager

Adding even more depth to its growing agriculture division, Sipcam Agro USA today announced it has hired Scott Tefteller as its Agriculture Account Manager in the upper mid-south.

Tefteller brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Sipcam Agro sales team. Most recently he served as vice president of sales and marketing in the U.S. for AgBiTech. Prior to that, Tefteller worked for Syngenta in several different sales roles, including serving as the head of the Southern and East Coast Commercial Unit.

“We’re excited that Scott joined our Sipcam family,” says Matthew Seibel, Director of National Sales, Agriculture, Sipcam Agro USA. “Scott has a deep passion for agriculture and decades of experience establishing sales objectives, implementing strategies for product launches and developing channels with a focus on delivering industry-leading customer experiences. That fits perfectly with Sipcam’s approach, which highlights real solutions through real people that deliver results farmers can trust.”

Sipcam Agro USA, Inc., with headquarters in Durham, North Carolina, is owned by the Sipcam-Oxon Group, a privately-owned Italian company recognized worldwide for its chemical formulation and manufacturing expertise.

